The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious.

Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’ remark earlier on the show. As noted earlier, Rollins mocked the Profits for losing yet again to The Usos at SummerSlam, suggesting that they would be better off breaking up their team.

“Maybe Seth’s right,” Ford said. “But I don’t know. I’m here to do this interview because that’s what I’m supposed to do. It’s media, it’s part of my regimen, but yeah, I don’t even know what to say. Honestly, I feel like I’m wasting everybody’s time now just trying to sprout emotions and give out something – but there’s nothing I can possibly come up with after falling short once again.”

Dawkins then sent a warning to Rollins for attacking Ford post-match after picking up a victory against one-half of the Street Profits earlier in the night.

“Seth crossed a line tonight,” Dawkins stressed. “He tried to injure my brother. Now, it’s personal.”

It appears WWE is starting a new storyline involving The Street Profits and Rollins as Riddle continues to recover from injury (reportedly kayfabe). WWE has been teasing the Street Profits break-up for more than a month now, with several reports suggesting that the company has “big plans” for Ford as a future singles Superstar. Prior to the Money in the Bank premium live event, Ford spoke to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about his potential singles run.

“I know as a kid, speaking for myself, I’ve always had dreams of being a WWE World Champion,” Ford said. “That dream just never fades away, man. You know, when you’re here, I feel like if you’re not trying to be the guy or the team, then what are you here for? You know, besides the money. But still at the same time, like you want to create a legacy.”

