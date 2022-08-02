The changes behind the scenes at WWE continue as a new executive was appointed today.

The company confirmed that Craig Stimmel will join the organization and serve as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships, reporting directly to WWE chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and co-CEO Nick Khan. Stimmel, who has previously held significant roles at Snapchat (spending the last three years as Head of Global Brands), Procter and Gamble, and NCR, will be a key member of WWE’s senior management team leading the Global Sales & Partnerships department.

Stimmel describes himself as a “business leader and brand builder” on his personal LinkedIn account, as well as being responsible for “bringing new strategic business partnerships to life to tell brand stories.” Stimmel also notes that he has a “strong passion for winning through mass disruption,” which is an apt attribute considering the recent upheaval behind the curtain at WWE. A turbulent few weeks ultimately saw longtime chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announce his retirement from the organization in the midst of allegations pertaining to non-disclosure agreements and hush money payments made to former employees. His resignation led to his daughter, Stephanie, taking the reins as chairwoman and co-CEO, with Khan — who joined WWE as an executive in August 2020 — working alongside her as co-CEO. Vince McMahon had served as WWE’s head of creative since the 1980s, but that position has now been filled by his son-in-law Paul Levesque (fka Triple H), who previously spearheaded creative for the “NXT” brand between 2012 and 2021.

It appears the position filled by Stimmel has been vacant since May, as Claudine Lilien, who was previously appointed as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships in April 2021, lists on her personal LinkedIn account that she departed the company three months ago. While the wheels may have already been in motion for Stimmel’s appointment during McMahon’s last days as chairman and CEO, the move is Stephanie’s and Khan’s first major executive appointment.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]