Chris Jericho Addresses Injury That Is Postponing Fozzy Tour

In a new interview with Chris Jericho, "Inside the Ropes" host Alex McCarthy kicked things off by inquiring when Jericho's band Fozzy will finally tour the United Kingdom. Jericho clarified for McCarthy that, while a bruised larynx he suffered at AEW's "Quake on the Lake" led to postponement of some U.S. dates in September, the November trek across Great Britain and the U.K. at large will begin as planned on November 10 in Wales. (A full Fozzy itinerary, including updates for ticket holders of the aforementioned, postponed stops, is available on the band's website.)

"It's just a matter of time, waiting for it to heal," Jericho explained. The inaugural AEW World Champion elaborated that "there's no medical procedure you can do," and is hoping "it gets better soon. We love playing the UK. Hopefully by November, we'll be back up and running. The last time we played, every show was sold out. This tour's going great, so we're really excited about it."

Fortunately, the 51-year-old icon's laryngeal issues haven't kept him out of in-ring competition on "Dynamite" and "Rampage," culminating in his win last weekend over Bryan Danielson at the "All Out" PPV. Between that high-profile victory and new contract extensions for Jake Hager and the other members of his Jericho Appreciation Society stable, the self-professed Demo God continues burnishing his Hall of Fame credentials while helping turbocharge other talent in his orbit.

As for Fozzy, the band has benefitted from Jericho using their single "Judas" as his entrance theme since debuting with AEW and turning it into something of a stadium anthem.

