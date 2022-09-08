Chris Jericho Gives Update On Jake Hager's AEW Contract Status

Chris Jericho has given an update on Jake Hager's status with AEW. Hager is a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Since making his AEW debut back in 2019, Hager has been aligned with Jericho. Whether it was with the Inner Circle or the JAS, Hager has stuck with his guy. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Jericho discussed JAS members receiving contract extensions.

"Jake Hager too," Jericho revealed. "They all got contract extensions. You know, like I said I've told the story many times how the Jericho Appreciation society came to be, and it was never planned. It was just something that happened in accordance to the circumstances that we were facing. I think the moment the five of us got together it was a different vibe from the Inner Circle, but I knew that those guys were really good the moment that I started working with them." Jericho went on to express joy in the JAS members getting extensions because he feels it speaks to the success they've had.

"I do feel proud that they got contract extensions, raises, everything in between," Jericho said. "I don't say anybody deserves it, they earned it. They earned it by showing what they could do." On AEW TV, Jericho has found himself in a tournament to determine the new AEW World Champion. The title was vacated due to a now infamous backstage incident following All Out involving the former champion CM Punk. Jericho will meet Bryan Danielson in a tournament match on the September 14 episode of "Dynamite." A story has been brewing where JAS member Daniel Garcia has teased leaving the stable in favor of being a pro wrestler rather than a sports entertainer. Garcia and Danielson shook hands to close out the September 7 episode of "Dynamite," following Garcia's capturing of the ROH Pure Championship from Wheeler Yuta.