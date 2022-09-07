Chris Jericho's Opponent In AEW World Title Tournament Decided

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson in the semi-final of the AEW World Title Tournament is set for next week's "AEW Dynamite" at Albany, NY.

The match was made official after Danielson defeated "Hangman" Adam Page in a first-round match this week to advance in the tourney. Danielson defeated Page by countering a Buckshot Lariat into an O'Connor Roll, bridging the Millennial Cowboy for a pinfall victory.

Jericho, a former 7-time World Champion, received a first-round bye.

The winner of the Jericho vs. Danielson match will advance to the final of the tourney scheduled for the second annual "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode on September 21. They will await the winner of the Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin/Sammy Guevera match scheduled for next week. As noted earlier, Moxley also received a first-round bye, and the Allin vs. Guevera semi-final bout will take place this Friday on "AEW Rampage."

A side storyline going into the Jericho vs. Danielson match is Daniel Garcia officially leaving the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) stable this week, following his victory over Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship. After Garcia's victory, Danielson came out to the ring to celebrate with the young wrestler, as a fuming Jericho looked on from the entrance area.

The two veteran wrestlers also locked horns at last Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. With Jericho winning that match, next week's bout will be Danielson's opportunity to get one back. Prior to their match Sunday, Danielson and Jericho had not wrestled in a singles bout since the February 11, 2013 episode of "WWE RAW," where Jericho defeated the former Daniel Bryan to qualify for that year's Elimination Chamber match.