Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves

Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."

Howard, who played for teams such as Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets throughout his basketball career, recently tried out for WWE during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, TN. Howard has hinted in the past that he wants to become a WWE Superstar once his NBA career concludes. Howard made some noise during his tryout, performing a standout promo in front of members of the media, including Wrestling Inc.'s own Nick Hausman, who got a first glimpse of Howard in action. The Olympic gold medalist is no stranger to the world of WWE, having met current Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque at a "WWE SmackDown" taping in 2015.

As of this writing, no further details have emerged whether Howard's WWE tryout was a success or not. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old is currently a free agent following his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the path open for him to join the company if a deal comes his way.