Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent

Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."

Despite Rollins and Owens being reportedly ruled out for now, the Observer did not provide any further details on who will be challenging Reigns next, though Braun Strowman's name perhaps may now be thrown into the hat following his return to the company this past Monday on "WWE Raw." The champion is not slated to be at the next premium live event, Extreme Rules, taking place in Philadelphia, PA, but he is penciled in for WWE's next visit to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.

Reigns signed a new WWE contract earlier this year which ultimately reduced his schedule, meaning he will no longer work as a full-time talent. "The Tribal Chief" told the "Sports Illustrated Media" podcast last month that he wouldn't "be on every single pay-per-view," and that he will remain "an annual character on WWE television." The "Head of the Table" also noted that he would definitely be a part of the "The Big Four [Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series] and the Saudis" events. Reigns confirmed his decision to work part-time was a personal one for his family as he focuses on fatherhood.