New Report Sheds Light On Estimated PPV Buys For WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE's Clash At The Castle was met with a positive response generally from fans, as the company packed in just over 62,000 people into the Principality Stadium for WWE's first show of this size in the United Kingdom for 30 years. However, while the attendance was high in Cardiff, Wales, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the pay-per-view buy-rate for the show was disappointing.

The estimate for the U.S. PPV buys for WWE's Clash At The Castle was just 8,000, which is down massively from the 18,600 that the company drew for WWE SummerSlam earlier this year. In comparison, when it came to WWE's Money In The Bank premium live event, there was 9,200 buys. This highlights just how much of a draw WWE SummerSlam still is for the company, proving there is name value in the iconic event that is often considered to be one of the traditional 'big four' shows for WWE.

Of course, traditional pay-per-view buys do not hold as much importance to the company as they once did due to the rise of streaming, with the vast majority of fans watching the event on Peacock or the WWE Network. In the United Kingdom the show was also shown on BT Sport 2 to commemorate the major event being in the UK, with this being the station that carries WWE in the United Kingdom for its weekly television shows. WWE's Clash At The Castle featured a seven-match card (including the pre-show), and was headlined by Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre competing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It was the first full event that Triple H has been able to build towards since becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer.