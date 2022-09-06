Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'

Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize.

McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.

"He's always been my kryptonite," McIntyre said of Reigns. "He's always found his way around Drew McIntyre, be it back in the day when I first came back, he always had my number by himself. Now I found my true self, he found his true self. Turns out his true self is listening to a bunch of yes men, letting his head get big, and when he comes against a legitimate contender like a Drew McIntyre or a Brock Lesnar, he throws everything and the kitchen sink and those new family members at them so he can keep hold of them titles but you can't last forever."

Reigns' family members weren't the only wild cards during the match in Cardiff. Karrion Kross sat ringside with Scarlett and nearly caused McIntyre to suffer a countout loss. Later, Austin Theory ran down to cash in his Money In The Bank contract, but as he was looking to hand off the briefcase, Tyson Fury popped up to nail him with a knockout punch. Despite the assist from Fury, McIntyre made it clear he's still interested in squaring off against him sometime down the road.