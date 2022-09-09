Matt Hardy Comments On Tony Khan 'Reshuffling The Deck' Following AEW All Out

AEW CEO Tony Khan was forced to change course ahead of the September 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite." With CM Punk winning back the AEW World Championship and The Elite winning the World Trios Championship at All Out, plans appeared to be set for the weeks to come, but plans will go awry. As it happened, a physical incident took place in the locker room following Punk's tirade during the post-All Out media scrum, leading to several names being suspended. As a result, the brand new AEW World Trios Championship were vacated, and with an injury to the champion thrown in for good measure, the AEW World title was vacated, as well.

Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt Hardy spoke on Khan having to switch up his plans.

"I just thought that Tony Khan did a good job reshuffling the deck and getting a great Dynamite tonight," Hardy said. "It's gonna be really interesting to see what the rating ends up being. We'll find that out late Thursday, as well. I would imagine there was so much buzz on AEW all week, and buzz is buzz, and it makes a lot of people want to tune into AEW. So I'm very curious of what kind of numbers it did last night and fortunately the show was a great show too."

The episode in question ended up drawing 1,035,000 viewers, which was an increase from last week, if perhaps not as much of one as might have been expected. Fans inside the KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, New York, were treated to the crowning of new Trios Champions as Death Triangle defeated Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. Khan also announced a tournament for the AEW World Championship, which will wrap up on September 21 at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.