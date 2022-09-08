AEW Dynamite Viewership Sees Uptick Following All Out And Controversial Aftermath

AEW had a lot of action happening in and out of the ring leading into this week's "Dynamite" and it apparently helped the ratings. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Wednesday night and the September 7 episode of "Dynamite" drew an average of 1,035,000 viewers, up one-and-a-half percent from the week previous. This is the best audience "Dynamite" has seen since March 23.

The key demographic saw a bigger percentage boost as "Dynamite" received a 0.38 P18-49, up eight percent from the go-home episode leading into the All Out pay-per-view. This is the best demographic number the show has seen since June 1. That was the episode following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Ranking-wise, "Dynamite" came in second for the key demographic in cable originals, just behind "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on Bravo with a 0.39. "Dynamite" led the evening for cable originals in the male 18-49 demographic with a 0.52 rating, but "Housewives" had the female demo with a 0.57, giving it just enough to edge "Dynamite."

However, the issue with Dynamite remains the numbers received a year back. This Wednesday's "Dynamite" was down 21.5 percent from the September 8, 2021 episode (also an All Out fallout episode) with 1,319,000 average viewers. The key demographic is even more drastic with a 28 percent drop (0.53 P18-49 rating).

"Dynamite" had buzz stemming from what occurred during All Out, but that was overshadowed by what happened after the PPV during the media scrum and in the locker room. Tony Khan kicked off the show by announcing that the AEW World Championship and Trios Titles were being vacated. A match was held to determine new Trios Champs, which was won by Death Triangle. A tournament was revealed to determine the next AEW World Champion. The final for that will take place at the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" in New York City on September 21.