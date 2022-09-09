Possible Spoiler For Main Event Of Tonight's WWE SmackDown

The September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Advertised for the show is a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the number one contender for Liv Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Competing in the match will be Ronda Rousey, the returning Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li.

WWE has not confirmed what will close the show on this week's "SmackDown", but there is a new report from PWInsider that indicates Drew McIntyre will meet Solo Sikoa in the main event. The report also goes on to say the match will be No DQ.

Sikoa cost McIntyre his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle. McIntyre had Reigns pinned after hitting the Claymore, but Sikoa pulled the referee out of the ring. This allowed Reigns to hit McIntyre with the Spear to win the match. We'll see if McIntyre can get some sort of revenge when he takes on Sikoa.

Braun Strowman will be featured on the show as well. Strowman made his WWE return on the September 5 episode of "Raw," when he interrupted a match involving four teams where the winner would've received a shot at The Usos' WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Strowman ran through all the teams and drove Angelo Dawkins through the announce table. Strowman had been released by the company back on June 2, 2021.

An eight-man tag team match is also scheduled for the show. The Street Profits will team with Hit Row to take on Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios.