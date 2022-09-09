Dax Harwood Refuses To Laugh At 'Genuinely Funny' FTR And Tony Khan Meme

We've all been there. See a funny meme, want to share it for others to see, but are afraid of the professional ramifications. Some would be duplicitous and create a burner account to get and share their funnies, but AEW's Dax Harwood prefers to be a little more direct.

Harwood took to Twitter to declare that a meme was "genuinely funny." A spin on the distracted boyfriend meme, the image paints Tony Khan as a promoter that — despite being committed to FTR — has an eye that wanders to "every other AEW tag team."

"I want to laugh at this," Harwood wrote, "but if I do, everyone on the internet will spin it as me 'being uphappy'. This is genuinely funny, but I WILL NOT laugh."

Harwood's partner Cash Wheeler recently said he felt that Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, The Acclaimed, deserve another shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee after their barnburner match at All Out, though Wheeler also sheepishly expressed a wish to face the winners. FTR's long tenure at the top of the AEW tag team rankings has become something of an in-joke amongst AEW and its fans. While the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, IWGP Tag Team Champions, and AAA World Tag Team Champions have been busy teaming alongside AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, Wheeler also recently tweeted about his longing to return to "2 vs. 2 tag team matches."

FTR have only had one run with the AEW World Tag Team Championship, holding the belts for 60 days in 2020 during the pandemic-restricted shows that most wrestlers and fans would rather forget.