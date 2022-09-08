Cash Wheeler Gives His Thoughts On The Acclaimed Getting AEW Tag Title Rematch

On All Out this past Sunday, September 4, The Acclaimed, the team of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, challenged the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Swerve in Our Glory, the team consisting of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. After a hard fought effort and over 20 minutes of back and forth action, Swerve in Our Glory walked away with the win and the crowd was not too pleased about it. Throughout the match, the crowd heavily favored The Acclaimed, chanting for them along with Billy Gunn, who stood by them at ringside, as the trio have formed an alliance.

The Acclaimed will receive another shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21. Cash Wheeler, who is one-half of the ROH, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Champions known as FTR, tweeted out his thoughts about The Acclaimed receiving a second match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships: "The Acclaimed absolutely deserve a rematch. But maybe, just maybe ... dibs on winner?"

FTR have been ranked number one in the AEW Tag Team rankings for a ridiculous amount of weeks, however, the Top Guys have not received a match for the titles since ascending to that top spot. FTR held the AEW World Tag Team Championships for 63 days in 2020, however the last time they received a shot at the tag team championships was last December on an the December 10, 2021 episode of "AEW: Rampage" against then-champions the Lucha Bros. The Acclaimed and FTR have never met in two-on-two action, however, FTR have been in two different trios matches involving Caster, with FTR walking away with victories both times. Their first victory came teaming with CM Punk and the second came when they teamed with Danhausen.