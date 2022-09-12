Seth Rollins On WWE Booking Decision He Still Has A Chip On His Shoulder Over

Rollins did note that he and Triple H ironed it all out after Rollins made his tweet, but he did want to make a point by speaking his mind.

"I didn't mean to undermine any of what he was trying to get done and I understood in the long game of kind of why the decision was made to move my match off the show, but I still have a chip on my shoulder all the time. I still think I'm competing at such a high level right now," he said. "I felt very slighted and I wasn't about to let anybody but me control that narrative and so I felt bad, but I had to do what I had to do."

Rollins and Riddle ended up having their match at Clash at the Castle and it was Rollins who got the victory.

