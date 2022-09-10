PCO On If Triple H Taking Over Creative Could Lead To WWE Appearances

PCO shared his thoughts on where he may stand with WWE now that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is the Chief Content Officer. PCO has history with WWE. He performed as Pierre in the tag team The Quebecers and as Jean-Pierre LaFitte during his first run with the company, from 1993 through 1995. His second run was from 1998 to 2000,

PCO told Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman that he feels a potential return to WWE in some capacity is possible with Levesque at the helm of creative.

"Yeah, I think so," PCO said. "I don't think I had a bad relationship with Vince [McMahon], but I think new blood and guys like Paul 'Triple H,' I mean other than I had my altercation with his best buddies at the time, I remember when he came in the WWE from WCW, we rode together. We did a bunch of shows where we shared a car and we were on the road together for almost two, three weeks, almost a month."

PCO said he helped Levesque a lot during their time on the road, but insisted that Triple H doesn't owe him anything. PCO has said that despite his previous issues with The Kliq, Levesque continued to be cordial with him.

PCO has had a career resurgence in recent years, capturing the ROH World Championship in 2019. He is currently under contract with Impact Wrestling. Earlier this year, PCO appeared on the "Juice Pro Wrestling" podcast and revealed that his IMPACT contract is set to expire in October.