Kofi Kingston Has Outside The Box Idea For Sami Zayn

Kofi Kingston pitched a potential "new day" for Sami Zayn as the "Honorary Uce" is beginning to find his groove with some new friends and an old enemy. Kingston has been privy to all of Zayn's actions as of late, as both are on "WWE SmackDown," and the former WWE Champion proposed an idea for Zayn to have his cake and eat it too.

"Man, I might be late on this, but I just realized that Sami been trying to get in with the Samoans," Kingston tweeted in reference to Zayn's desire to join The Bloodline. "But there's questions on whether he's still boys with Kevin Owens. You think he can stay loyal to both parties by changing his name to 'Sam Owens?'"

Kingston might be great at making a play on words, but he's not as good at pulling a fast one. In a fatal 4-way match on "WWE Raw" to determine the No. 1 contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, Kingston and fellow New Day member Xavier Woods found themselves squaring off against one another. New Day tried to get the easy win by allowing one member to pin the other, but their attempts were broken up.

It wasn't long before the whole match got broken up when the bout turned into a vehicle to reintroduce Braun Strowman back into WWE. Strowman stormed to the ring and decimated all four teams in the match, which many believed to be an indicator that Strowman was setting his sights on another tag title run.