Chris Jericho On How Many Things AEW Has Done Right And Wrong

Chris Jericho once said he'd refuse to work for any promotion in the United States other than WWE, but he ended up joining AEW when the company debuted in 2019 and played a pivotal role in establishing it.

Jericho recently spoke to Inside the Ropes and expressed his belief that despite being a young promotion, AEW has done more things right than wrong.

"We've been doing this for three years now and continuing to grow, and this is a big-time corporate business," Jericho said. "We are run and paid for by a giant television corporation. So, there's always gonna be growing pains when you start a company. I think we've done nine things right and maybe one thing wrong or two things wrong. So we learn from that and we continue to build our brand and continue to improve."

Jericho went on to discuss how he feels AEW will fare in the long run.

"WWE has a lot of [fans], but they've also been around for 50 years," Jericho said. "Give us another 47 years to see where we're at. I guarantee we'll still be here."

Jericho has seemingly emerged as a locker room leader in the midst of chaos behind the scenes. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson), among others, reportedly have been suspended, while Sports Illustrated reports CM Punk and Ace Steele are expected to be suspended or let go from the company. This all stems from a reported backstage brawl involving Omega, the Jacksons, Punk, and Steele.

Jericho, along with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, spoke to the AEW roster during a talent meeting following the incident, according to Fightful.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside the Ropes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.