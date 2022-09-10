Alan Angels Broaches The Idea Of Signing With WWE

Former Dark Order member Alan Angels recently was a guest on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he spoke about his future and WWE.

Angels had his last match for AEW during the AEW "Dark" Tapings in Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on June 11. He lost his last match to Daniel Garcia in a Pure Rules match. As noted, Garcia became the ROH Pure Champion after he won the title last Wednesday on Dynamite from Wheeler Yuta.

"I think about it sometimes. I don't know if I'm their cup of tea right now, but then I also see that they are bringing back some indie guys into the NXT scene. It's something I've kind of thought about, but I've never really seriously considered it," said the former AEW star. "I think, for now, I just want to figure out who Alan Angels really is. I think I have the wrestling part down. The hard part is the character and the personality.

"I'm getting it more and more as I'm doing these indie matches, where I'm getting to show what I can do in these 15-20 minute matches. I think I'm also starting to figure out who Alan Angels is as a character. For now, at least for a year or so, I'm just kinda gonna do my own thing and figure that out."

While AEW didn't renew his original contract, the company did offer Angels a per appearance deal but he turned it down. Since his release, Angels made his Impact Wrestling debut.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.