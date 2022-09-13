Alan Angels Reveals AEW Tag Team Idea Tony Khan Was High On

Alan Angels was a vital member of AEW's lower card throughout the COVID Era of the company, becoming a member of the Dark Order and remaining with the group until he departed from the company in June 2022. Throughout his run with the company, Angels were consistently viewed as near the bottom of the totem pole within Dark Order, which ultimately pushed him to leave the company entirely. In a recent interview with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Dark Order's Number 5 said that there could've been more from him as a tag team wrestler alongside Preston Vance.

When discussing the origins of him being crowned "5" in Dark Order, Angels says that Tony Khan was the one who initially came up with the idea. "[Tony] was really high on the idea of Five and Dime, which was me and Vance as a tag team." Angels said. The early excitement for the tandem quickly got derailed due to Vance's bicep injury. "I think that's why we never really took off, we had a few tag matches and stuff, but I think that was something Tony was really excited about."

The duo of Five and Dime did become a regular fixture on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" but were overshadowed on television by Dark Order's other tag teams, namely Reynolds and Silver, who also became standouts during AEW's time at Daily's Place. When in-fighting began amongst the Dark Order, Vance and Angels remained united, even picking up a victory over the team of Evil Uno and Colt "Boom Boom" Cabana on the September 20th, 2021 episode of "AEW Dark Elevation."