Bobby Fish Comments On Potential Return To WWE

With Bobby Fish exiting AEW, the question arises on whether he will be back at his former WWE stomping grounds.

"I don't know," he said in an interview with NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count" recently. "I'm open to all options and offers at the moment. I do know that there have been quite a few people have gone back through those doors."

Fish observed that the current WWE is different from the days when he was part of their line-up.

"Things were weird there for a bit," he said, noting that he believed WWE was "back in the direction of some normalcy and some positivity ... I'm just happy for the people that I know that remained," he said. "And then, the people that have come back to work there, I'm happy that it's a good place to be again."

Fish recalled that he enjoyed working for Paul "Triple H" Levesque – whom he referred to as "Hunter" – when he was with WWE, describing it as an "awesome" experience while adding praise for Shawn Michaels.

"He was down to earth and a regular guy, right from the beginning," he said of Levesque, comparing him to the patient football coaches during his youth. "I feel like that was kind of the same thing that developed over time with Hunter. And with Shawn Michaels – I'm only going to speak for myself, but would like to think that I could probably go out on a limb and speak for all four of us in the Undisputed Era – we really felt like they were keen on our direction. And I know coming back through the curtain, I was looking to Shawn and looking to Hunter just to get their nod, to get their approval and to know that I did a good job for myself, but for them as well."