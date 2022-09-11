Queen's Death Will Likely Not Affect Promotion's UK Shows

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to a national period of mourning for the United Kingdom, but there will still be time for "a bit of the ol' ultraviolence."

Fightful Select is reporting that the national time of grief in the United Kingdom will likely not affect Gamechanger Wrestling's plans for a brief run of shows in Liverpool. GCW is running shows on September 15th, 16th and 17th, and the working plan is for all three shows to go forward as scheduled. GCW will take part in an event with Britain's TNT Extreme Wrestling on September 15th, then will run their own show on September 16th, culminating in a GCW vs. TNT show on September 17th. All three events will take place in Liverpool's Grand Central Hall. The UK's national period of mourning is set to run from Friday until 7 days after The Queen's state funeral.

GCW and TNT are no strangers, as GCW star Alex Colon has been the TNT Extreme Division Champion since February, when GCW and TNT first announced the idea of a UK invasion. GCW has also run international shows in Japan alongside FREEDOMS.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8th at 96 years old, and has been succeeded by her son King Charles III. The wrestling world recently reacted to the death of the long-reigning monarch, not only from British wrestlers like Anthony Ogogo, William Regal, Paige, and the British promotion PROGRESS, but also American wrestlers like Dustin Rhodes, and Lucha Libre legend El Hijo Del Santo.