RVD Gives Update On Possible Return To Japan

WWE Hall of Famer RVD revealed on Twitter earlier today that he will be returning to Japan.

RVD replied "Yes," to a fan who asked him if there was a chance he would see him wrestle in Japan again.

RVD made his debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH back in June. He was in a six-man tag team match at CyberFight Festival in Saitama, Japan. Before his Pro Wrestling NOAH debut, his last match was in October for Greektown Pro Wrestling, where he faced indie wrestler Channing Decker.

"The Whole F'N Show" also wrestled in July for Pro Wrestling NOAH. He teamed with Masato Tanaka and they defeated NOSAWA Rongai and Super Crazy during the NOAH Destiniation 2022 event.

One of his latest wrestling matches took place on Saturday at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota for F1rst Wrestling's "Saturday Night Nitro" event. After their match ended in a no contest, due to The Trustbusters interrupting the main event, RVD and AEW star Dante Martin teamed together to go against AEW stars and The Trustbusters members Sonny Kiss and Ari Daivari. RVD and Martin won the tag team match. The show also featured other AEW stars including Orange Cassidy and Ethan Page.

As noted last month in August, "Mr. Monday Night" revealed that he was under a Legends deal with WWE and revealed that he was interested in teaming with WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. The former WWE Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of its 2021 class.