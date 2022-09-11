Backstage News On WWE Star Wrestling For The First Time In Triple H Era

With the 24/7 Title becoming all but irrelevant since Triple H assumed the role of WWE's Head of Creative, the likes of Reggie, Akira Tozawa, Dana Brooke, Tamina and R-Truth have been barely featured on WWE programming. In fact, the title which would regularly change hands – on multiple occasions – every week on "WWE Raw" has not been defended on TV since Brooke began her seventh reign as champion on July 18.

While there is still no word on the future of the title, it appears things could be looking up for Reggie, the longest reigning 24/7 Champion in WWE history. According to Fightful Select, Reggie's match against Shelton Benjamin on last week's "Main Event" was originally not supposed to happen, until Triple H & Co. made a last-minute decision to put the former Cirque du Soleil star back in the ring. The original plan was for Benjamin to wrestle Cedric Alexander.

The match was Reggie's first taste of in-ring action since his bout against Tozawa on the July 18 taping of "Main Event."

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was reportedly a fan of Reggie's work, as evidenced by Reggie holding the 24/7 Title for a record 112 days last year.

It should be noted that the 24/7 Title was defended at several WWE live events recently, particularly during WWE's tour of Canada last month, but has been nonexistent on television shows. With the new seasons of "Raw" and "SmackDown" set to air next month, we could learn more about the future of the 24/7 title imminently, and Triple H's plans for Reggie & Co. As noted earlier, the WWE Draft is no longer expected to take place in October and will occur sometime after WrestleMania 39.