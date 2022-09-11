Photos: Jey Uso Shows Off His New Tattoos

Jey Uso might be inked to the brim already, but the "SmackDown" Superstar has found a way to accommodate two more tattoos on his body.

As seen below, the Bloodline member recently got new tattoos on his left calf and chest.

Just like most of his previous tattoos, these ones too are dedicated to Jey's Samoan heritage. Some of his previous tattoos include a Samoan tribal art ink covering both his arms, the text 'Samoa' on his right arm, a modified tribal art tattoo on his left elbow, and a 'tribal cross' on his right arm. Earlier this year, Jey got new ink to honor his late uncle Umaga, using the same design as seen on the chest of the former Intercontinental Champion, along with the text 1973-2009. He previously had the text "Jaciyah" tattooed to his left pec but had that covered with some tribal art a few years ago.

Jey has previously credited designer Michael Fatutoa at the Sacred Tatau tattoo studio for most of his inks.

In recent weeks, WWE has teased tensions between Jey and "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn on the "SmackDown" brand. While Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and most recently Solo Sikoa have all accepted Zayn into the faction, Jey has repeatedly questioned Zayn's loyalty and intentions.