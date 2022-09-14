Claudio Castagnoli Finds It Unfortunate Fans Will Never See WWE Producer's Full In-Ring Potential

Tyson Kidd's in-ring career came to an end in 2017 due to a spinal cord injury he suffered during a dark match against Samoa Joe, and his former tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli (formerly Cesaro) admitted to "The Kurt Angle Show," that, "unfortunately, people probably never saw his full potential." "He's amazing, he is so good," Castagnoli said. "I am very happy that he is using his genius now to help other people, and help make wrestling a better place for everybody."

"It was so fun teaming with him because we were on the same page from the second we stepped out of the curtain, even though we barely talked beforehand," added Castagnoli. "Then we traveled together, we worked out together, we shared hotel rooms and locker rooms and everything. It just clicked, and we are still really good friends, he is such a student of the game." Kidd enjoyed one of his most successful periods in WWE alongside Castagnoli, with the two of them holding the WWE Tag Team Championships together during their run as a team.

Nowadays, Kidd works behind the scenes as a producer, and he has often been heavily praised for his work, particularly by those in the women's division. "He watches everything, and he has a memory like nobody else, he remembers dates, he remembers matches, moves, sequences, everything" Castagnoli said. "And [Kidd] was an absolute blast being in the ring with him, because it just clicked. We had to talk very little, if there was a thing, we were always on the same page." Castagnoli currently wrestles for AEW, having recently won the ROH World Championship.

