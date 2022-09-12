Backstage Update On WWE's Annual Post-Christmas Madison Square Garden Show

An update has emerged on WWE's annual Madison Square Garden show during the holiday season. It's a company tradition to hold a house show event at MSG in New York City the day after Christmas. Usually at these shows, fans in attendance witness title matches and a Steel Cage match. For those wondering if the time-honored tradition will continue this year, wonder no more. PWInsider is reporting that WWE is set to hold a live event inside MSG on December 26, 2022. With the event being three months away and storylines needing to play out, there have been no matches revealed at this time.

Last year's holiday show at MSG featured three title matches, with one of them being contested inside a steel cage. There was a second Steel Cage match in the main event featuring Edge and Kevin Owens. Last year's MSG show was in disarray as several matches were canceled at the last minute. On the 2021 show, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne to retain the "NXT" Championship, RK-Bro outlasted The Street Profits and The Mysterios in a Steel Cage match to retain the "Raw" Tag Team Championship, and Damian Priest pinned The Miz to retain the WWE United States Championship.

WWE had a split crew during the holiday season last year. On the same night as the MSG show, WWE ran an event in Tampa, FL. That show featured a "SmackDown" Women's Championship match and a "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship match. There's no word on whether or not WWE will be holding two shows in different states on the same night again for this year's holiday tour.