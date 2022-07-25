“WWE Raw” is going to be a big episode in more ways than one tonight — not only is it the “go-home” episode for WWE SummerSlam, but it’s hailing from the “pro wrestling Mecca” of Madison Square Garden — and they’ll have a packed house to witness it. PWInsider is reporting that the show has sold out for tonight and the only tickets now available are the ones on Ticketmaster’s verified seller’s market. There were also signs backstage at the company’s live event in Boston, MA, over the weekend that complimentary tickets were no longer available.

Currently headlining tonight’s lineup is Rey Mysterio celebrating his 20 years in WWE by tagging with his son Dominik against The Judgment Day — Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Logan Paul is scheduled to have an “Impaulsive TV” segment that will likely include The Miz in some capacity. “WWE SmackDown” stars are also set to appear. Locally advertised for the event are the WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and the Usos, who are scheduled to be in tag team action against the Street Profits and Riddle. This is Reigns’ only scheduled “Raw” appearance for the entire summer.

The irony that this “Raw” will be held in Madison Square Garden cannot go without comment. This is the first episode “Raw” without Vince McMahon steering the ship since his retirement amidst a seemingly rising tide of allegations regarding hush money payments to cover up sexual misconduct, and the first program that Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) will be in full charge of as the new WWE head of creative. The news of Levesque’s latest appointment came Monday morning. He’ll be pulling double duty with that and his new reponsibilities as EVP of Talent Relations, replacing John Laurinaitis, who was also named in the allegations. McMahon announced his retirement Friday afternoon before “WWE SmackDown” and was not in attendance for those tapings, but sent an internal memo to talent wishing them well without him.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]