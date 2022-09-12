Rampage Slides Down In The Ratings As SmackDown Viewership Rises

Wrestling on Friday nights is distinctively becoming a tale of two wrestling programs, as "WWE \SmackDown" and "AEW Rampage" are seeing stark differences as to who tunes in. Wrestlenomics released the viewership information for this past Friday, and the 9/9 episode of "SmackDown" was watched by 2,367,000 average viewers, a 14% boost in total viewership from the week previous and the highest number the show has seen since June 17. The key demographic was up as well. 744,000 average viewers aged 18-49 tuned in Friday, a 17% increase from last week. The 0.54 P18-49 rating was the highest "SmackDown" has seen since July 22.

"Rampage," unfortunately, continues to see a downward trend in both total viewership and the key demographic audience. Friday's episode was watched by 429,000 average viewers, down 12% from the live go-home episode to All Out, and even slightly down from the August 26 episode, which was watched by 431,000. It's the lowest the number has been since July 29. The key demographic also took a 12% hit. "Rampage" was watched by 183,000 average viewers aged 18-49.

Ranking-wise, "SmackDown" came in at #2 for television overall in the key demographic, while "Rampage" ranked in at #30. #1 was the U.S. Open on ESPN. For cable originals, "Rampage" ranked at #16.

Going back a year, "Rampage" has seen a significant drop. The 9/10/2021 episode had a total viewership number of 670,000, up 46% from this past Friday. The key demographic is also down by 47% with a 0.27 P18-49 rating.

Last year's "SmackDown" ratings were higher as well — only slightly for total viewership, but more so in the key demographic. The 9/9/2021 episode was up 1% in that category. Last year's episode was watched by 852,000 viewers aged 18-49, 13% more than this past Friday.