AEW Dark: Elevation (09/12) - The Butcher And The Blade Vs. The Factory, John Silver Vs. Ryan Nemeth, Athena Vs. Emi Sakura

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on September 12, 2022!

Ryan Nemeth of The Wingmen will be taking on Dark Order's John Silver. Silver recently competed in the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship tournament along with Dark Order teammate Alex Reynolds and "Hangman" Adam Page, but the trio ultimately lost in the finals to The Elite during All Out. Nemeth looks to bring home a win for The Wingmen as part of their efforts to get more time on AEW programming. Who will come out on top?

In the tag team division, The Butcher and The Blade look to score a win over Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo of The Factory. The teacher and student team of Matt Sydal and Dante Martin will be facing the new partnership of Zack Clayton and Serpentico. The House of Black also look to take home a win against Isaiah Prince and Kubes following the reported loss of their leader, Malakai Black (after allegedly being granted his release from his contract).

Speaking of the House of Black, Julia Hart looks to continue the dominant streak she has built up as she takes on Tiara James. The Fallen Goddess Athena will be facing Emi Sakura. Athena faced Jade Cargill at All Out for her TBS Championship, but ultimately came up short. Meanwhile, Sakura has been racking up wins on "Dark: Elevation" and "Dark" both in singles and tag team action. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir will also face JC Storm and Joelle Clift as Hikaru Shida looks to score a win over Christina Marie.

We are live! Matt Menard and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir head to the ring. JC Storm and Joelle Clift already wait inside.