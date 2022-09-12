Teddy Long Addresses Tony Khan's Lack Of Action During CM Punk AEW All Out Media Scrum

"CM Punk is gonna be CM Punk."

Those were some of Teddy Long's words to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman.

"One thing I can say, a lot of people might not like him," Long said, "might not like what he done but sometimes you have to tell the truth and sometimes the truth hurts, but CM Punk is gonna be CM Punk and I'm not gonna be the one to change him so kudos to him."

Punk went on a vicious tirade against the AEW locker room and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) after All Out, with AEW Owner Tony Khan sitting and nodding -whether voluntarily or not- alongside Punk.

"I think with Tony Khan being new to our business," Long continued. "I really don't think Tony Khan knew what to do. I don't even think he thought about cutting off CM Punk's mic."

"I think Tony Khan wanted to hear it," Long mused. "I think he was more surprised than anybody."

Long also thinks that the former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon would've behaved similarly.

"I think Vince would've let him continue to talk until he said something that might've been too outrageous. He's just talking about the talent. Some things might be true, we just don't know."

Long believes that Punk wouldn't just let loose with such a rant, considering the current libel laws.

"If nobody's trying to sue him or go after him, I think it might've been true."

"I think Tony Khan was just at a point where he didn't know what to do," Long concluded.

AEW has vacated the AEW World Championship held by Punk.

