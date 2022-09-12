Kevin Nash Names Moment Backstage AEW Tension Went From Work To Shoot
Kevin Nash is well aware of the post-All Out brawl in the AEW locker room and he has some thoughts. Nash is no stranger to locker room incidents. He had an encounter with Roddy Piper once, and he went after The Nasty Boys with a bat after he felt the team took liberties with Scott Hall during a match in their WCW days.
The most recent real-life pro wrestling brawl on a major scale occurred after CM Punk took aim at AEW's Executive Vice Presidents and others. This led to a fight in the locker room involving Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel.
During an edition of the "Kliq This" podcast, Nash shared the moment he thinks the situation escalated and wasn't just for show anymore.
"The fact is that it came to blows," Nash said. "So, when it comes to blows now it's not a work anymore. I'm not letting you punch me in the f*cking face, for the sake of fake wrestling? Are you f*cking kidding me? F**k that. Let me tell one of the guys in the back, 'Yeah, I'm gonna f*cking waffle ya.'"
Nash On Backstage Brawl
Nash made sure to point out what Steel allegedly did to Omega.
"The one guy, [Ace] Steel bit f*cking Omega," Nash said. "It was a f*cking fight. A chair got thrown."
As far as whether or not AEW Owner Tony Khan should turn this into an angle, Nash brought up an interesting point.
"I look at it as, in my cunning brain, how convenient that the guy that you're gonna maybe toss out of your company or maybe wants to leave has your world title. How does that make you feel? You got put over, now you got the bargaining chip, and now you go into business for yourself."
Khan vacated the AEW World Championship held by the Punk and the AEW World Trios Titles held by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following the altercation after All Out.
