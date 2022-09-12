Kevin Nash Names Moment Backstage AEW Tension Went From Work To Shoot

Kevin Nash is well aware of the post-All Out brawl in the AEW locker room and he has some thoughts. Nash is no stranger to locker room incidents. He had an encounter with Roddy Piper once, and he went after The Nasty Boys with a bat after he felt the team took liberties with Scott Hall during a match in their WCW days.

The most recent real-life pro wrestling brawl on a major scale occurred after CM Punk took aim at AEW's Executive Vice Presidents and others. This led to a fight in the locker room involving Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel.

During an edition of the "Kliq This" podcast, Nash shared the moment he thinks the situation escalated and wasn't just for show anymore.

"The fact is that it came to blows," Nash said. "So, when it comes to blows now it's not a work anymore. I'm not letting you punch me in the f*cking face, for the sake of fake wrestling? Are you f*cking kidding me? F**k that. Let me tell one of the guys in the back, 'Yeah, I'm gonna f*cking waffle ya.'"