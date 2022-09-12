Stipulation For Title Match On 9/13 WWE NXT Revealed After Fan Vote

Pretty Deadly will defend their "NXT" Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage Match on the 9/13 episode of "NXT 2.0."

The stipulation for the title match was decided by fans, who were given three choices to choose from – a Tornado Tag, a No DQ bout and a Steel Cage match. It was announced by Corey Graves during Monday's "WWE Raw" broadcast that fans voted on WWE's social media for the four wrestlers to be locked inside a steel cage.

The Creeds – Julius & Brutus – lost their "NXT" Tag Team Titles to Elton Prince & Kit Wilson at the Worlds Collide premium live event on September 4, courtesy of a betrayal from fellow Diamond Mine member Damon Kemp. In a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match to unify the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Titles, The Creeds seemed to have both titles won after the teams of Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs and Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) were eliminated, and Pretty Deadly was on the brink of defeat. Just then, Kemp turned on The Creeds to gift Pretty Deadly the biggest victory of their WWE career.

Besides The Creeds vs. Pretty Deadly, another title match will be influenced by fan voting during the one-year anniversary of the "NXT" brand's reboot this week, as fans get to choose the challenger for NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' title defense. Fans have been given three opponents to choose from – Von Wager, Joe Gacy and Wes Lee. As of this writing, WWE has yet to reveal the results from that fan vote.

WWE is also encouraging fans to vote on the "biggest Superstar of NXT 2.0" with the options ranging from NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Tony D'Angelo, Grayson Waller, Tiffany Stratton and several others. You can click here to cast your vote! The results will be unveiled during tomorrow's show.