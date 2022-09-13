The Judgment Day Tries To Recruit New Member On WWE Raw

A week after officially welcoming Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day tried to add another member on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Portland, Oregon.

During the opening segment of the show, Seth Rollins stressed that he had no intention of giving Matt Riddle a rematch and that he had his eyes set on winning championship gold in WWE. However, Riddle charged down to the ring and a brawl ensued between the bitter rivals. Once Rollins managed to escape to the back, Finn Balor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day approached the ring to confront Riddle.

While Riddle assumed Judgment Day was out to ambush him, Balor and Priest asked The Original Bro to take it easy. Priest then brought up the real-life friendship shared by himself, Riddle and Rhea Ripley, something that all three wrestlers have spoken about in the past. Balor then offered Riddle a spot in the stable, citing the example of "how much Dom has grown in the past few weeks" by stepping out of his father's shadow. Balor followed it up by referring to Judgment Day as "problem solvers" and that they can solve Riddle's problems and take his career to the next level.

Riddle admitted that he and Priest do go way back, but his focus was on Rollins. Once he turned down Judgment Day's offer, Balor got up in Riddle's face only to be floored with a vicious knee to the face. The segment ended with Balor selling a jaw injury at ringside.

Balor and Riddle then wrestled an impromptu singles match, which was won by Balor thanks to outside interference from Rollins.

Later in the night, the Dominik Mysterio vs. Edge match ended in a DQ after Rey Mysterio ran into the ring and pleaded with Edge to have mercy on his son. This was followed by Priest hitting Rey with a Broken Arrow on the commentary table, and Balor ambushing Edge. "WWE Raw" went off the air with Judgment Day destroying Edge, possibly writing the Hall of Famer off WWE TV for the foreseeable future.

While it remains to be seen if Riddle continues to feud with Judgment Day, WWE is likely building to a Rollins vs. Riddle rematch at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.