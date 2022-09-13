Sammy Guevara Has 'Got Some Sh-T To Say' In His Next Vlog

Sammy Guevera has teased spilling the beans on a lot of the controversy engulfing AEW right now.

The former three-time TNT Champion revealed Monday night that he has a lot to say on his Vlog, which typically airs every Tuesday night on his YouTube channel.

"Ive got some s–t to say," Guevera wrote on Twitter. "I've kept my mouth shut for 3 years. Enough. See you on tomorrows Vlog."

While Guevera didn't provide any further details on his tweet, fans believe the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) member could explore topics ranging from Cody Rhodes jumping ship from AEW to WWE, his backstage altercation with Eddie Kingston, and the recent post-All Out melee which resulted in the suspensions of CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks. Last week, Guevera titled his vlog "Fight Backstage" in light of the brawl that took place after All Out, but didn't make any direct references to the incidents that occurred at the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL.

Guevera is just two wins away from becoming AEW World Champion, following his victory over Darby Allin on last week's "AEW Rampage." By virtue of the win, Guevera advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, setting up a semi-final match against Jon Moxley this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." The winner of the Guevera vs. Moxley bout will face either Chris Jericho or Bryan Danielson in the tourney final scheduled for the second annual "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode on September 21. The Jericho vs. Danielson semi-final match will also take place this Wednesday.