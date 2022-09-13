WWE NXT 2.0 Preview (9/13): One-Year Anniversary Special

The "NXT" brand will celebrate its one-year anniversary as "NXT 2.0" tonight. Last summer, a decision was taken to completely revamp WWE's third brand, moving away from the "black and gold" presentation that it showcased between 2012 and 2021.

One star who has been making huge strides under the "NXT 2.0" name is reigning "NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. The self-proclaimed "A Champion" will be defending the gold on tonight's show against an opponent chosen by the fans. After successfully defending the title against Ricochet at Worlds Collide on September 4, Hayes will now enter the unknown, looking to extend his 100-day reign as champion, with his opponent seemingly set to be announced on during the broadcast. Meanwhile, another championship match voted on by the fans for tonight's show was revealed last night on "WWE Raw," with Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) defending the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) in a steel cage match.

In addition to those two high-stakes title matches, Fallon Henley and Lash Legend will finally get their hands on each other in a one-on-one match. The pair have come to blows recently when their two respective teams, Pretty Deadly and Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, have collided, and now the score will be settled. Also in the women's division, Arianna Grace will team up with Kiana James to take on Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.

Lastly, Cameron Grimes will find a tag team partner to take on the D'Angelo Family in the wake of being put through a table last week after turning down a place in the stable, and Hank Walker will face Javier Bernal as the former looks to beat some respect out his opponent after tiring of his ego.