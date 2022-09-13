Jerry Lawler Confirms Plans For Upcoming TV Project

WWE and A&E have produced over 130 hours of new content since they expanded their partnership in March. The current season of the series "Biography: WWE Legends" kicked off with an episode centered around The Undertaker and recently wrapped up with an episode dedicated to the first WrestleMania. Next season will include an episode featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

"For next season, they're doing my documentary for A&E, and we had the Batmobile out, driving it over to the Mid-South Coliseum where we had all those famous matches and all that sort of stuff," Lawler said on the Johnny Dare Morning Show. "So yeah, it's always fun to get the Batmobile out. I love looking at people's faces."

The series premiered in April 2021, with episodes featuring stars such as WWE Hall of Famers "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Bret "The Hitman" Hart. A&E ordered more episodes, which began airing weekly in July. When the two sides expanded their deal earlier this year, WWE co-CEO Nick Khan commented on the successful partnership with A&E.

"A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks," Khan said in the original announcement. "The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come."



