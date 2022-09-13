Bobby Fish On Why Some In AEW Fight May No Longer Be 'One Of The Boys'

Bobby Fish believes "boys will be boys" until you add a degree of separation into the mix. The former AEW and NXT star joined Joey G. from Wrestling Headlines and was asked about the locker room dynamic before the reported All Out melee took place on September 4 involving CM Punk, The Elite's Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, and others.

"I was not in the locker room the last couple of months that I was there. Prior to that, I will say no, I didn't feel like there was anything brewing," Fish said. Fish went on to say that he believes it can damage camaraderie when there is an element of separation backstage.

"Track record will prove that any time anyone is separated in the locker room, and now there were definitely certain people within the company that had their own locker room," Fish said, noting that Punk and The Elite had their own locker rooms backstage. "I don't know, it's just kind of my feeling that once you separate yourself from the boys, can you really be considered one of the boys? And I might be in the minority, I might be in the majority, I don't know, but I know the separation always felt a little weird to me, but it was what it was."

Fish stated in an earlier interview that he is friends with The Young Bucks, but Punk (Phil Brooks) is another story.

"Phil just has a way about him that is, to me, unlikable," Fish told Joey G.

