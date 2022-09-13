Backstage News Regarding WWE Creative Frustrations Around Roman Reigns As Double Champion

According to WrestleVotes, the situation with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is "complex," as WWE wants to go into WrestleMania with two champions, but also doesn't want Roman Reigns to lose "at all" between now and WrestleMania, with "at all" emphasized. Citing a source, WrestleVotes said that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his team are "open to all things creatively here."

Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, an unprecedented 741-day reign. Reigns unified that title with the WWE Championship in April by defeating then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 38.

There has been speculation that Reigns will be facing his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania 39. The match has even been teased on Johnson's NBC sitcom "Young Rock," but Johnson's schedule continues to fill up between his acting career and being a co-owner of the third iteration of the XFL. Johnson has been so busy that he even turned down hosting The Emmy Awards, which aired on Monday.

There had been speculation that Cody Rhodes could be the one to challenge and eventually dethrone Reigns. Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle in June but could be back in time for the 2023 Royal Rumble in January.