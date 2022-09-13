Marty Jannetty Returns To The Hospital For Ongoing Issue

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Marty Jannetty is in the hospital after undergoing surgery on his right ankle. The specific nature of the injury is unclear.

Jannetty posted an update on his condition along with a photo of his ankle on Facebook. In the post, Jannetty joked about getting back in the ring soon.

"I'm very proud to say that ankle right there it's just slightly damaged from all [those] years of putting my foot in people's rear end ... and jumping off top ropes to the floor," Jannetty wrote.

The 62-year-old Jannetty has spoken in recent years about the ongoing trouble with his ankle, as well as his reaction to Diamond Dallas Page attempting to reach out for support. "I love [DDP] to death," Jannetty said. "I don't wanna say nothing negative, but there was a couple of negative things. His response was not one I liked and I'll just leave it at that."

Jannetty is widely known as one half of The Rockers tag team with Shawn Michaels. Together, the pair would have much success in WWE as well as other promotions such as the AWA. The team famously broke up in an angle that saw Michaels toss his friend and partner through a barbershop window.

Jannetty was released from the company a short time after the feud, while Michaels would go on to become one of WWE's top stars. In the years since, Jannetty has been involved in his fair share of controversies outside the ring.