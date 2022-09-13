Wardlow And Braun Strowman Among Pro Wrestling Stars To Walk Runway At Fashion Show

We've grown accustomed to seeing our favorite WWE and AEW stars on weekly television shows like "Raw," "SmackDown," and "Dynamite." But for the people attending the most recent of this year's two New York Fashion Weeks, they were gifted a few sightings of pro wrestlers strutting down the runway. Braun Strowman, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and "Smart" Mark Sterling all made appearances, showing off suits and, in the case of Wardlow and Braun Strowman, stripping down to only pants to show off their impressive physiques.

As noted earlier, other extremely popular stars from WWE made a big impact at this season's New York Fashion Week: Sasha Banks and Naomi. The multi-time WWE Women's Champions and former Women's Tag Team Champions walked down the runway multiple times as featured models for designers like the talented Jessica Jade, who is "inspired by the Disney Princess Rockstar Fairy Dreamland that lives in her head." Whether or not the captivating duo returns to WWE is anyone's guess at this point, as WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently stated that the door is open if both sides can get back in communication.

New York Fashion week is a semi-annual event held in February and September that generally lasts from 7 to 9 days. This gives fashion designers the opportunity to present their projects to potential buyers, the press, and the public. Other versions of fashion week occur in Paris, London, and Milan, collectively known as the "big 4" alongside New York Fashion Week. The concept was inspired by a older series of events called "Press Week", founded in 1943 before cities like London began using the term "fashion week" for their city in the 1980s.