CM Punk Was Supposed To Wrestle This Top Star The Day He Walked Out Of WWE

While CM Punk has had the wrestling world buzzing since his comments during the AEW All Out media scrum and the backstage brawl that reportedly followed, it is not the first time he has been engulfed in controversy. Punk famously walked out on WWE before the January 27 episode of "WWE Raw" back in 2014.

However, while the focus was on the fact Punk left the business that day, it's rarely been discussed what WWE had planned for Punk that night. Apparently he was supposed to wrestle Claudio "Cesaro" Castagnoli.

"Here's a fun fact, you know when the last time I was supposed to wrestle Punk was? The day he walked out," Castagnoli, the ROH World Champion, said on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

Had that match taken place it would have been their first singles match against each other on the main roster, but instead the former WWE Champion walked out of the building and never returned to the company. However, he did at least alert Castagnoli that the match wasn't happening.

"He told me, I saw him in the hallway as he was on his way out," Castagnoli said.

Of course, the two men now share a locker room in AEW, albeit with Punk reportedly suspended. The last time they competed in a singles match was back in 2012 for "WWE NXT," with that being a dark match at Full Sail University.

