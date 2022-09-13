New Report Hints At WWE Redesigning Top Titles

It appears several WWE championships will soon debut a new design.

According to custom belt maker Dan Beltzer, changes are coming to the WWE Tag Team Championship as well as to the Women's Tag Team Championship. As of yet, it's unclear whether the alterations for the men's championships are for the "Raw" titles, the "SmackDown" titles, or both.

"New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center," Beltzer said. "Women's belts getting colored backing soon."

Changes to belt design are not uncommon in WWE, with the most recent alterations occurring just a few months ago to the "NXT" Championship and "NXT" Women's Championship. The company's world titles have changed designs numerous times over the years, with the most recent major change being the introduction of the Universal Championship to replace the World Heavyweight Championship back in 2016. Since then, the Universal Championship and WWE Championship have swapped brands, with the Universal title switching from a red belt to blue to match the "SmackDown" aesthetic. The WWE Championship was mostly recently altered in 2014 to bring the belt up to date with the current logo for the company alongside the launch of the WWE Network.

With a new regime in creative control of WWE, it wouldn't be surprising to see new designs put in place for all the company's major titles over time. What remains to be seen is when these new looks will debut.