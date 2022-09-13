Big Update On The Future Of Pluto's Pro Wrestling Channel

Pluto TV has quietly dropped the Pro Wrestling Channel from its lineup. There was no official announcement on the removal of the channel, which was only acknowledged when Pluto TV was queried on Twitter by an individual who noted the channel's absence.

"Thanks for reaching out!" came the response from Pluto TV's Twitter page. "We do make changes to our channel lineup and sometimes our favorites can get removed, but we are constantly changing to make sure we have the best lineups for our citizens, stay tuned for more exciting programs to follow!"

PlutoTV is a free streaming app that provides dozens of ad-supported channels; it is owned by Paramount Streaming, a division of Paramount Global (formerly known as ViacomCBS). Prior to launching the Pro Wrestling Channel in February 2021, Pluto TV carried content from independent outfits including Impact Wrestling and Major League Wrestling as standalone offerings.

The Pro Wrestling Channel was created in partnership with the indie wrestling streaming service IWTV Mark Our Media. The channel featured content from independent promotions including Beyond Wrestling, Women's Wrestling Revolution, and DEFY Wrestling.

In February, Pluto TV was in discussion with New Japan Pro-Wrestling to bring its content to U.S. audiences, but the talks ended without a deal. Pluto TV broadcast its first live wrestling event on April 30 with the presentation of DEFY's Wild Ones, with a main event match featuring Jon Moxley and "Filthy" Tom Lawlor — this was the last major news related to the Pro Wrestling Channel prior to its termination.