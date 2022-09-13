Former NXT UK Titleholder Gets New Name Ahead Of NXT 2.0 Debut

Former "NXT UK" Superstar Oliver Carter is set to arrive in "NXT 2.0" next week. A new vignette hyping his debut aired during the one-year anniversary episode of "NXT 2.0" this week, revealing that he will be using the name "Oro Mensah" going forward.

The vignette included highlights of Mensah's stint in the "NXT UK," where the Swiss and Ghanaian wrestler was one of the mainstays of the tag team division before the brand went on a brief hiatus earlier this summer. Mensah & Ashton Smith had captured the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship in June but were forced to vacate the titles after Smith suffered a knee injury. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen would go on to capture the vacated titles in a Fatal Four-Way Match a few weeks later. The "NXT UK" Tag Titles were eventually unified with the "NXT" Tag Team Titles at the Worlds Collide event earlier this month.

While WWE has not named Mensah's opponent for next week, it would appear he will be wrestling an enhancement talent in his debut match, as has been the case for most of the new Superstars introduced on "NXT 2.0" recently.

During his time on the "NXT UK" brand, Mensah shared the ring with the likes of Tyler Bate (when he was in Mustache Mountain), Pretty Deadly, Imperium and Grizzled Young Veterans, gaining a lot of valuable experience in his young career. Mensah initially joined the "NXT UK" brand in April 2019, losing to Kassius Ohno in a dark match.