Change Announced To Tag Team Match On 9/14 AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a small change to this week's "AEW Dynamite" card.

It was previously announced that Dr. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb will wrestle Hikaru Shida & AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm in a tag team bout, continuing the ongoing rivalry between Baker and Storm. However, Baker and Rebel carried out a locker room attack on Shida during the 9/13 episode of "AEW Dark," forcing Storm to choose a new tag team partner.

"If I can't have my tag partner of choice [Jamie Hayter], then you can't have yours either," Baker said in a backstage interview. "So you better look around for someone else, champ."

Baker was making a reference to her recent tensions with Hayter, who has been upset with Baker ever since their Four-Way Match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view earlier this match. During the closing stages of the match, Hayter seemed to have the title won, until Baker pulled the referee out of the ring. This led to Storm nailing a DDT on Hayter for the pinfall victory.

It remains to be seen if Hayter gets involved in the Baker & Deeb vs. Storm & Athena match this Wednesday.

Other matches announced for the 9/14 "AEW Dynamite" include the two semi-finals in the ongoing AEW World Championship Tournament of Champions – Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara.