Indie Scraps Big Briscoe Brothers Match After Consulting With ROH And AEW

A dream tag team match between the Lucha Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers was set to happen at the upcoming Warrior Wrestling 25 event on October 2, however the independent promotion has released a statement confirming that match is no longer happening. This announcement has been made after the promotion spoke with ROH and AEW, where all four wrestlers work, but each team will still be on the event's card, competing in separate matches.

Warrior Wrestling released the following statement on Twitter, "After consultation from our friends at ROH and AEW, we have agreed to alter our card for Warrior Wrestling 25. The Lucha Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers will both still be competing, but they will no longer be facing one another.... (1/2)." The promotion then continued with a second part of the announcement that confirmed both teams are going to be on the card, while also revealing that AEW is also sending Eddie Kingston to be at the event as well.

They tweeted, "...They will each compete in separate matches. BUT.....AEW will be sending EDDIE KINGSTON to compete at Warrior Wrestling 25 and appear at the pre-show fan fest as part of this change. We're excited to host the Mad King! Tickets and more info: http://WarriorWrestling.net (2/2)." The Briscoes vs. Lucha Brothers match was originally supposed to happen back in March for House Of Glory, but due to Rey Fenix's injury he was replaced by Arez. No official reason was provided as to why Tony Khan didn't want the encounter to take place at Warrior Wrestling, but for now this is a dream bout that has had to be shelved. There is a chance it could happen down the line though, with Khan owning both ROH, where the Briscoes work, and AEW, where the Lucha Brothers are signed.