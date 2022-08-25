Briscoes Name WWE Star They Want To See Back In ROH

With Ring of Honor under new management following Tony Khan's purchasing of the company back in March, the vision for ROH moving forward may change, butsome of the old talent remains. The Briscoes have been with Ring of Honor since 2003 and have won a staggering 12 ROH Tag Team Championships for a combined total of 1,375 days. They most recently held the titles in April before losing them to FTR in a heavily-praised, almost 30-minute encounter. But he Ring of Honor brand was built off of more than just one tag team, and the Briscoes would like to see a familiar face back in the company moving forward.

"There is a whole bunch of em, man," Jay Briscoe said while speaking with "MuscleManMalcolm" about which ROH originals he'd like to see return to the promotion. "A whole bunch of em. All of em, everybody."

However, Jay eventually did hit on a single name. "Roderick Strong, number one."

Strong has been with WWE since 2016, spending the majority of his time winning "NXT" Tag Team Championship gold alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish, the Undisputed Era. The three other members of the group have together once again to form the Undisputed Elite in AEW, but Strong remains in "NXT," where he has become the leader of his own faction, Diamond Mine. The stable currently consists of Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp, and "NXT" Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers, and at one point included Malcolm Bivens, now once again know as Stokely Hathaway after his own jump to AEW. Earlier this year it was reported that Strong has requested his release from the company.

