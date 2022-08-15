Julius Creed Releases Video That Has Fans Speculating About Diamond Mine Member's Future

There has been trouble abrewing in the Diamond Mine ever since the group was defeated by Tony D'Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde on the July 26 episode of "NXT 2.0." And Julius Creed now believes he has found the person responsible for these issues.

In a video posted on Twitter, Julius made an announcement regarding the past incident and his plans to address it.

"So I went back and watched the eight man tag, over and over and over again," Creed said. "But I found what I was searching for. And I'm going to address who needs to be addressed, but I'm going to address them in front of the NXT Universe, this Tuesday at Heat Wave."

Those who tuned in to "NXT 2.0" on July 26 will know that Creed is likely referring to original Diamond Mine member Roderick Strong. Strong cost the team the eight man tag that evening after he inadvertently struck Julius in the latter stages of the bout, allowing D'Angelo to score the pinfall victory.

Julius' announcement has led to some fans speculating on Strong's future on the NXT 2.0 brand. The 39-year-old veteran is among the oldest talents on NXT, where he has worked for the last six years, never having been called up to the main roster. With a new regime now running WWE, including Triple H as new Head of Creative, some have wondered if Strong may now get a shot on either "Monday Night Raw" or "Friday Night SmackDown."

Strong made headlines earlier this year after reports emerged that he had requested his release from WWE, presumably looking to head to AEW, where he would be able to reunite with former Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly. His request was reportedly turned down, and there has been no confirmation on whether Strong is still seeking his release.

As per usual, "NXT 2.0" will air at 8 pm Tuesday evening, only on the USA Network.