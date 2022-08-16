Bobby Fish Teases New Project For The Undisputed Elite

Aside from a brief period of estrangement in 2021, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly have been going strong ever since forming the Undisputed Era in "NXT" back in 2017. The group carries on today in AEW as The Undisputed Elite, and while their success in the ring is a given, it seems they're now looking to expand into the world of podcasting.

At the close of a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing on Monday, Fish left fans with a message.

"Thank you for the support, thank you for tuning in, thank you for purchasing some stuff, for being fans, always coming out to signings, matches, all that good stuff, buying the merch and the figures," Fish said. "Thank you. And keep your eyes peeled for the Undisputed Podcast, coming to podcast platforms everywhere, sooner than later."

Fish provided no further details on when fans could expect this Undisputed Podcast, who would be presenting it, and whether the podcast would also include Cole and O'Reilly. It can safely be assumed, however, that the podcast would focus on the trio's tenures in both WWE and AEW, along with their partnership with former Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong, who remains the only member of the group still in WWE.

Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly haven't been seen much on AEW TV recently, with Fish working matches on "AEW Dark: Elevation" while Cole and O'Reilly heal from injuries. The trio did reappear two weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite," where they attacked The Young Bucks, officially ending their alliance with the former two-time AEW Tag Team Champions. No in-ring return date has been given for Cole or O'Reilly as of this writing.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit K&S WrestleFest with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.